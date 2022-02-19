TV, telecom industries hurt by delay in appointing new NBTC members, say digital broadcasters

The NBTC has been preparing for the 3,500MHz licence auction since early 2020.

“The Senate meeting voted in five new NBTC commissioners in December, but this list has yet to be presented to the King for royal appointment,” said Suphab Kleekachai, Association of Digital Television Broadcasting president, on Friday.

He said delay in appointing the commissioners could affect NBTC’s ability to make decisions on the television and telecommunication industries.

“Operators are also waiting for new policies to be announced so they can plan their business strategy accordingly,” he added.