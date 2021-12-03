Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

NBTC launches unique ‘mobile ID’ service to protect consumers from hackers

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • NBTC launches unique ‘mobile ID’ se...

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is launching a new “mobile ID” system to help protect consumers’ identities and save their accounts from being hacked.

Consumers can register for a unique mobile ID on their smartphone with their national ID card or passport. This applies to all mobile network providers and is only available via smartphones.

NBTC is providing this service in cooperation with Advanced Wireless Network, dtac Trinet, True Move H Universal Communication and Bangkok Bank.

Initially, people can use their mobile ID to open an account at the Bangkok Bank headquarters or at its branches in Central Embassy, Central Ladprao, Central Village, The EmQuartier, Chamchuri Square, The Mall Ngamwongwan, The Crystal 2 and Future Park Rangsit 2.

This mobile ID will give consumers a safer alternative to performing online and offline transactions, NBTC deputy secretary-general Sutisak Tantayotin said.

“The new services will also cover services, such as tax payment, transportation and stock trading,” he said.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) users can open a Bangkok Bank account online, while National Telecom customers will be able to use the service later this year.

In the second phase, the mobile ID can be used to access services at the Department of Land Transport, Social Security Office, Revenue Department, Thailand Post, Stock Exchange of Thailand, Deposit Protection Agency and credit bureaus. This should be in place within the first quarter of 2022.

Related stories: 

Related News

Published : December 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.