NBTC launches unique ‘mobile ID’ service to protect consumers from hackers

NBTC is providing this service in cooperation with Advanced Wireless Network, dtac Trinet, True Move H Universal Communication and Bangkok Bank.

Initially, people can use their mobile ID to open an account at the Bangkok Bank headquarters or at its branches in Central Embassy, Central Ladprao, Central Village, The EmQuartier, Chamchuri Square, The Mall Ngamwongwan, The Crystal 2 and Future Park Rangsit 2.

This mobile ID will give consumers a safer alternative to performing online and offline transactions, NBTC deputy secretary-general Sutisak Tantayotin said.

“The new services will also cover services, such as tax payment, transportation and stock trading,” he said.