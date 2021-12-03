NBTC launches unique ‘mobile ID’ service to protect consumers from hackers

Consumers can register for a unique mobile ID on their smartphone with their national ID card or passport. This applies to all mobile network providers and is only available via smartphones.
NBTC is providing this service in cooperation with Advanced Wireless Network, dtac Trinet, True Move H Universal Communication and Bangkok Bank.
Initially, people can use their mobile ID to open an account at the Bangkok Bank headquarters or at its branches in Central Embassy, Central Ladprao, Central Village, The EmQuartier, Chamchuri Square, The Mall Ngamwongwan, The Crystal 2 and Future Park Rangsit 2.
This mobile ID will give consumers a safer alternative to performing online and offline transactions, NBTC deputy secretary-general Sutisak Tantayotin said.
“The new services will also cover services, such as tax payment, transportation and stock trading,” he said.
Advanced Info Service (AIS) users can open a Bangkok Bank account online, while National Telecom customers will be able to use the service later this year.
In the second phase, the mobile ID can be used to access services at the Department of Land Transport, Social Security Office, Revenue Department, Thailand Post, Stock Exchange of Thailand, Deposit Protection Agency and credit bureaus. This should be in place within the first quarter of 2022.
Related stories:
Published : December 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021