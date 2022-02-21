Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok opens Covid-19 treatment centre for children aged 3-14

Children aged 3-14 who have contracted Covid-19 but whose parents are unable to provide proper care under the home isolation system can be admitted to the Isolation Centre for Children on Nakhon Chai Si Road in Kiak Kai subdistrict, Dusit district, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Sunday.

“Daily infections in Bangkok are continually climbing especially in children and the seniors. However, some families may have difficulty isolating children or providing care due to work restrictions,” he said. “The centre will therefore take in children aged 3-14 who will be treated in isolation with around the clock monitoring.”

To admit an infected child to the centre, contact district public health office, hotlines 1330 or 1669, or register online via Line official account @BKKCOVID19CONNECT.

Related News

Bangkok to open 6 isolation centres for children as Omicron surge looms

Bangkok to vaccinate schoolchildren aged 5-11

Covid-19 jabs for 5 to 11-year-olds in Bangkok from mid-Feb

Related News

Published : February 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.