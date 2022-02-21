Bangkok opens Covid-19 treatment centre for children aged 3-14

“Daily infections in Bangkok are continually climbing especially in children and the seniors. However, some families may have difficulty isolating children or providing care due to work restrictions,” he said. “The centre will therefore take in children aged 3-14 who will be treated in isolation with around the clock monitoring.”

To admit an infected child to the centre, contact district public health office, hotlines 1330 or 1669, or register online via Line official account @BKKCOVID19CONNECT.