CP’s high-speed rail contract to be revised due to Covid impact

“The project estimates 80,000 passengers, but due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 outbreak this number is unlikely to be achieved,” The EECO secretary-general, Kanit Sangsubhan, said on Monday. “Therefore, the office will discuss with CP Group adjustment to the contract terms by extending the period in which CP can collect commercial profits from the project. The extension will be considered while protecting the government’s benefits and being fair to the private partners.”

Kanit added that the high-speed rail project in the section between Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports is progressing as planned. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) had delivered over 3,400 rai (544 hectares) of land to CP Group to prepare for the construction.

“Currently there are about 20 rai of land that the current owners are not ready to move out of, but the SRT maintains that they will find them new residences and deliver the land before May,” he said.