Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Minister rules out ending policy on 300 baht landing fee for foreigners

Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn reiterated on Tuesday that Thailand will continue to charge every visitor a 300-baht landing fee (“Kha Yeap Pan Din”).

Pipat responded after the opposition parties discussed this matter during a two-day general debate on February 17-18.

He said the fee would be collected even though it was a policy implemented before he took the reins of the ministry.

Pipat said the fee would be used to buy insurance for foreign travellers while the leftover will be added to the tourism development fund, which will be managed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry Of Tourism and Sports and representatives from 10 organisations.

He promised to ensure the funds would be spent appropriately, and could be scrutinised.

Pipat explained that the landing fee was collected after the Erawan Shrine bombing incident in 2015, which left many foreign travellers injured and the Budget Bureau had to compensate them.

Related News

Tourism Ministry plans Saudi Arabia roadshow next month, targeting Bt20bn revenue

Scrap second PCR test to save high season: Thai tourism associations

Yala’s Betong district is ready to welcome tourists

 


In 2018, following a boat capsizing in Phuket, the ministry had to seek funds from the Budget Bureau.

However, the Budget Bureau informed the ministry in 2019 that it would not allocate funds for foreign travellers anymore, as a result the ministry had to collect the landing fee to have funds for cases where compensation had to be paid. The ministry had proposed this policy to the Cabinet in 2019.

Pipat added that the Ministry of Public Health had spent around 300 million baht from 2016 to 2018 to treat foreign travellers. If the ministry collects this fee to pay for the insurance, it would not have to seek a separate budget.

Related News

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.