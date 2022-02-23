No liquor, beer manufacturer has notified Excise Department of price rise yet

The department’s statement came after news that the price of liquor and beer would go up from March 1.

A source said the price of rice whisky would rise by Bt120 per case of small bottles – from Bt1,242 to Bt1,362 – and by Bt54 per case of large bottles, from Bt1,158 to Bt1,212. The price of beer will also go up, by Bt2-4 per can, or Bt48 per case of large bottles – from Bt805 to Bt853.