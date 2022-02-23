Mon, March 07, 2022

No liquor, beer manufacturer has notified Excise Department of price rise yet

The Excise Department has not received any notification from any liquor or beer manufacturers to adjust their retail prices, department spokesman Natthakorn Uthensut said on Tuesday.

The department’s statement came after news that the price of liquor and beer would go up from March 1.

A source said the price of rice whisky would rise by Bt120 per case of small bottles – from Bt1,242 to Bt1,362 – and by Bt54 per case of large bottles, from Bt1,158 to Bt1,212. The price of beer will also go up, by Bt2-4 per can, or Bt48 per case of large bottles – from Bt805 to Bt853.

“The law dictates that manufacturers who wish to increase the price of alcoholic beverages by more than 5 per cent of the retail price suggested by the department must submit a notification along with the reason for the price increase,” said Natthakorn. “So far the department has no plan to increase the tax on liquor or beer, but manufacturers can still raise prices for other reasons, such as increasing transport costs.”

Natthakorn warned that the department would carry out a survey of the market every quarter and if it sees any manufacturer raising prices beyond the 5 per cent limit, they would be summoned to submit a price adjustment notification and be taxed based on the new price.

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

