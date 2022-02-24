Arnon, Parit denied bail by Bangkok South Criminal Court

In a press release on Wednesday, the Bangkok South Criminal Court said it decided against granting bail to Arnon since the reasons given by his lawyer – that Arnon wanted to take care of his family and earn a living – are insufficient to overturn the order of the Appeal Court, which had ruled that Arnon could not be released on bail.

The court added that Arnon had also been charged with several offences and granting him bail could possibly cause danger or damage, so his bail request was denied.

As for Parit, the court said his bail request would not be considered until he presented official evidence that he had registered for second semester classes at Thammasat University as specified in his bail request.

The court said such evidence must be officially released by the university only.

Both Arnon and Parit are from the Ratsadon protest group and have been charged with lese majeste and other crimes in multiple cases relating to their protest activities.