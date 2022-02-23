Rassadorn Prasong fund receives donation of over THB10m to help two pro-democracy activists

However, lawyer Norasate Nanongtoom took to Twitter on Tuesday at 5.54pm to say that the two did not have enough money for their bail, so he asked the public to help with donations.

The Rassadorn Prasong fund subsequently posted on Facebook at 9.33pm that it paid a bail amount of 2.07 million baht to the Ratchada Criminal Court for Arnon and Parit.

However, there are also cases against the two activists with the Bangkok South Criminal Court and Ayutthaya Provincial Court and the lawyer is applying for bail at these courts on Wednesday. If there are no other cases against the two, they should be released on Wednesday, he said.

An application to bail out two Thalugas protesters will also be filed on Wednesday after the Criminal Court refused a bail request on Tuesday.