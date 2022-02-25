Rare Siamese crocodile spotted frolicking in Kaeng Krachan National Park

The park’s chief Itthiphol Thaikamol said on Friday the rangers took photographs of the crocodile sunbathing on the sandy bank of the 35-kilometre creek that runs through the park.

Every month, rangers get on a raft and travel downstream to set up cameras to survey wildlife. This trip can take up to five days and the latest wrapped up on February 20.

“This is an endangered animal, and its sighting in Kaeng Krachan is extremely rare,” Itthiphol said.

“They also spotted other wild animals like sun bears, deer, banded linsang, yellow-throated marten and otters.”