Northeast’s Highway 202 to pump more goods, tourists in April after Bt1.3bn widening

Once complete, Highway No 202 will help boost goods transportation as well as tourism in the Northeast, said DoH director general Sarawut Songwilai.

It would also help local businesses connect to trade routes in the Indo-China region, he added.

The highway is being expanded from four lanes to eight over a distance of 32.79 kilometres from Tad Thong subdistrict in Yasothon to Ban Pleek subdistrict in Amnat Charoen. The Bt1.27-billion construction budget also covers nine concrete canal bridges, 45 roofed bus stops, lighting and traffic sign installations.

Highway 202 runs for 392km, stretching from Chaiyaphum province to Khemmarat district in Ubon Ratchathani where it connects with nine border checkpoints to Laos and Cambodia, making it a gateway to the Indo-China region. The highway runs through Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen and is considered one of the most important highways in Northeast region.