Saudia flight touches down in Bangkok to end 32-year boycott of Thailand

Saudia Airlines flight SV846 touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Jeddah at 6pm on Monday, marking the first direct flight to Thailand by the national carrier in 32 years.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in 1989 after a Thai cleaner’s theft of jewels from a Saudi palace led to a string of murders of Saudi diplomats in Thailand amid suspected police corruption.

The relationship was restored in January this year when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The inaugural flight on Monday was welcomed by Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) representatives. The flight was carrying 71 Saudi tourists, who were greeted with a water salute and traditional Thai masked dance show upon arrival.