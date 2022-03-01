Wed, March 09, 2022

Thailand prepared to deal with economic fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that his government has taken steps to help the public if the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war sparks a new round of global economic crisis.

The premier held an urgent meeting with his deputies on Monday to discuss measures in case Thailand is hit with the economic, trade and investment fallout of the war.

Without elaborating, Prayut said his government has prepared measures to deal with three levels of crisis, adding that the country faces Level 1 or lowest level of crisis.

He went on to say that measures have been prepared for all relevant ministries to implement, so Thais can survive.

Prayut added that at the meeting, all deputy prime ministers hoped the conflict would end soon otherwise there would be severe global impacts from several dimensions.

When asked about Thailand’s stance on the war, he only said that the Asean group, including Thailand, would have to be cautious when making a move regarding the issue.

“The stance is a regional, Asean issue,” he said, adding that the Thai government was only concerned with protecting the lives of Thai people and supporting peace so the war can end soon.

