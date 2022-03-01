Thailand prepared to deal with economic fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: Prayut

Without elaborating, Prayut said his government has prepared measures to deal with three levels of crisis, adding that the country faces Level 1 or lowest level of crisis.

He went on to say that measures have been prepared for all relevant ministries to implement, so Thais can survive.

Prayut added that at the meeting, all deputy prime ministers hoped the conflict would end soon otherwise there would be severe global impacts from several dimensions.

When asked about Thailand’s stance on the war, he only said that the Asean group, including Thailand, would have to be cautious when making a move regarding the issue.

“The stance is a regional, Asean issue,” he said, adding that the Thai government was only concerned with protecting the lives of Thai people and supporting peace so the war can end soon.