Thailand opens doors to Indian tourists in special bubble scheme

The proposal to resume flights under a travel bubble scheme was approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on February 11.

According to the arrangement, commercial flights between the two countries will be allowed to fly passengers of Thai, Indian, Nepal and Bhutan nationalities as well as other nationalities that have visas to enter both Thailand and India.

However, airlines are required to ensure passengers meet all requirements in line with the two countries’ measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The air travel bubble scheme is expected to kick off this month.

As per figures released by the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry, some 1.9 million Indian tourists visited Thailand in 2019, marking a 25 per cent increase compared to 2018.

On average, Indian tourists spend seven days and approximately 45,000 baht in Thailand.