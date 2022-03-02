Bangkok council candidate slams Aswin over bid to get additional 10-billion baht budget

“Aswin is currently holding a public relations campaign called “#Bangkok has changed” with billboards all over the city advertising what he has done during his term, for an obvious reason,” he went on. “Since the governor did not win the office through election, he should not be allowed to use taxpayers' money to fund his political campaign. Instead, the city should reserve the budget for the candidate who actually wins the election by making promises with the people, so that they can fulfil their promises.”

Aswin took office on October 18, 2016 after being appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order. Although the normal term in office for Bangkok governor is four years, the election has been pushed back several times due to the Covid-19 situation and pro-democracy political rallies in Bangkok.

“If Aswin’s proposal is approved and his office gets the 10 billion baht budget, it will be highly unfair to other candidates and also to the people of Bangkok, who should be the ones to fully benefit from the city’s budget,” added Sorathep.