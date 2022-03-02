Wed, March 09, 2022

Bangkok council candidate slams Aswin over bid to get additional 10-billion baht budget

A Thai Sang Thai Party candidate for member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council on Wednesday opposed Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang’s motion to ask the city council for an additional budget of 10 billion baht, just before the gubernatorial election date is to be announced, as "inappropriate".

“Asking for such a huge budget so close to the end of his governorship is highly inappropriate,” said Sorathep Rojpotchanaruch. “I suspect that Pol General Aswin aims to use this money to increase his popularity among voters, as he, too, will be running for governor, seeking a second term.”  

The Ministry of Interior is expected to send next week the proposed election dates for Bangkok and Pattaya governors to the Cabinet for approval. It is expected that the election for Bangkok governor will be held sometime in May. The election for the members of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council will be held simultaneously.

“Aswin is currently holding a public relations campaign called “#Bangkok has changed” with billboards all over the city advertising what he has done during his term, for an obvious reason,” he went on. “Since the governor did not win the office through election, he should not be allowed to use taxpayers' money to fund his political campaign. Instead, the city should reserve the budget for the candidate who actually wins the election by making promises with the people, so that they can fulfil their promises.”

Aswin took office on October 18, 2016 after being appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order. Although the normal term in office for Bangkok governor is four years, the election has been pushed back several times due to the Covid-19 situation and pro-democracy political rallies in Bangkok.

“If Aswin’s proposal is approved and his office gets the 10 billion baht budget, it will be highly unfair to other candidates and also to the people of Bangkok, who should be the ones to fully benefit from the city’s budget,” added Sorathep.

By : THE NATION

