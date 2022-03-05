Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Thai customers can use PayPal until end of year as BOT extends transfer deadline

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has extended the deadline for PayPal to transfer its service to PayPal (Thailand) until the end of 2022 to prevent disruptions for existing customers.

“We also asked PayPal to complete its identity verification system or KYC [Know Your Customer] as soon as possible, as well as remedy customers who have been affected by the company’s suspension of services,” BOT assistant governor Sirithida Phanomwan na Ayutthaya said.

BOT held a meeting with PayPal (Thailand) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on Wednesday to address concerns of online sellers who said PayPal’s new policy meant they must re-register as juristic persons to use its international money transfer service.

The policy is scheduled to take effect on March 7.

In early February, PayPal had also announced that it would postpone new registration for both users and sellers until further notice as it seeks to comply with Thai regulations.

“PayPal’s representatives said it planned to suspend some services for Thai customers from March 7 as it needs to transfer the customers to PayPal (Thailand) and adjust its identity verification system to comply with Thai laws,” said Sirithida. “The BOT and AMLO therefore agreed to extend the deadline and allow PayPal to provide services to Thai customers until the end of the year. Meanwhile, the company must finish developing its identity verification system under the bank's supervision in order to protect Thai customers.”

BOT also said PayPal (Thailand)’s announcement asking users to register as juristic persons in order to verify their identities under the new policy is a misunderstanding, as the central bank and AMLO want both individuals and juristic persons to verify themselves.

“With the deadline extended, existing Thai customers of PayPal can now continue to use its international money transfer service without any interruption or having to register as a juristic person, and they need to verify their identity once PayPal (Thailand) finishes setting up its KYC system,” added Sirithida.

BOT said it will follow up on PayPal (Thailand)’s operation closely and make sure that customers who have been affected in the past months are properly remedied.

Related News

BOT ask PayPal to extend international cash transfer service period for online sellers

House panel promises to solve PayPal problems for online traders, freelancers

Freelance online sellers seek govt help after PayPal cancels transactions

Related News

Published : March 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.