Thai customers can use PayPal until end of year as BOT extends transfer deadline

“We also asked PayPal to complete its identity verification system or KYC [Know Your Customer] as soon as possible, as well as remedy customers who have been affected by the company’s suspension of services,” BOT assistant governor Sirithida Phanomwan na Ayutthaya said.

BOT held a meeting with PayPal (Thailand) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on Wednesday to address concerns of online sellers who said PayPal’s new policy meant they must re-register as juristic persons to use its international money transfer service.

The policy is scheduled to take effect on March 7.

In early February, PayPal had also announced that it would postpone new registration for both users and sellers until further notice as it seeks to comply with Thai regulations.