Covid may turn into endemic disease in Thailand by early July, says ministry

The spokesman also quoted Prayut as saying that the pandemic situation in Thailand has stabilised thanks to the government’s vaccine rollout and good public healthcare. He said the premier also thanked the public for having faith in his government, adding that though the number of new cases is still high, it has started slowing down.

On Sunday, Thailand logged 21,881 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which had dipped from 22,818 new cases reported on Saturday morning, though the number of deaths has risen to 59 from 52 on Saturday.

Earlier, Dr Sumanee Watcharasin, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration assistant spokesperson, said Spain, India and China along with the state of California in the US are getting ready to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Once declared an endemic, people can return to leading their lives as normal, she said.