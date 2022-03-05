Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Covid infection should not keep students from Mattayom entrance exams: Prayut

Students who test positive for Covid-19 but have mild or no symptoms can take their Mattayom 1 and 4 exams on March 5-7 and March 26-27, the authorities announced on Saturday.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has scheduled two rounds of exams for students moving up to Mattayom 1 and 4 levels nationwide.

The first round (from Saturday to Monday) will be for prestigious schools and those for gifted students, while the second round (March 26-27) will be for general schools.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is worried about the safety of students taking the entrance exams, but wants every child to have the opportunity to take the exam even if they test positive for Covid-19,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. “Hence, the government has tasked Obec and the Public Health Ministry to prepare a separate room for infected students, so they can take their exam isolated from others.”

Thanakorn added that the ministry will also provide free ATK tests for all exam takers, and those testing positive will be taken to a separate room. All rooms will be properly ventilated and each student will be seated at least 2 metres apart.

Schools are required to provide a proper management system for infectious waste and ensure all contact surfaces are disinfected regularly.

Other mandatory measures such as face masks and washing hands regularly with sanitising gel must be observed by both staffers and students throughout the campus.

Related News

39 students found infected in Saraburi school cluster

Infected students can take TCAS exam: CCSA

CCSA allows schools to reopen for on-site study

Related News

Published : March 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.