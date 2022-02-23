CCSA allows schools to reopen for on-site study

High-risk close-contact students, teachers and personnel will have to carry out activities in a quarantine zone called the Sandbox Safety Zone for seven days and monitor their symptoms for three days after that.

They will be tested on the fifth or sixth day and on the tenth day.

Any infected students, teachers or personnel at boarding or day schools will need to undergo school isolation organised by a public health service unit or a provincial communicable disease committee.

As this will be a test period, the CCSA meeting on Wednesday acknowledged Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai’s proposal that students with mild symptoms could still take an examination but the venue should be well-ventilated.