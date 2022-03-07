Short-staffed Bangkok hospitals overwhelmed by new Covid treatment scheme: RDS

Under UCEP conditions, Covid patients were eligible for three days of free treatment at any hospital – public or private – before being treated under their state health insurance scheme. But after March 1, those who do not require critical care have to pay their own medical bills if they choose a private hospital. Non-critical patients can still receive free Covid treatment under home or community isolation.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the move would help the public health system manage resources efficiently while the public could rest assured that those who test positive would get proper care.

The new policy for non-critical patients is dubbed “Jer Jaek Job”, which refers to three steps. First, the individual tests positive via an ATK. Second, they are given medicine based on their symptoms, either Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) or Favipiravir tablets. Third, they remain in home/community isolation until they recover.