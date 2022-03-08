Tue, March 22, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Trat police launched an official investigation on Tuesday into the fire that razed a villa in Koh Kood’s Soneva Kiri Resort and Residences on Sunday morning.

A fire erupted at the six-star luxury resort’s Villa 63, razing it to the ground and causing some 22 million baht in damages.

The news of the fire went viral on Monday when Ramathibodi Hospital paediatrician Dr Jiraporn Arunakul and former actress Thamolpan Panuchitputtiwong posted dramatic details of the incident on social media.

Pol Colonel Nakrit Jairakrian, Koh Kood Police Station superintendent, said police officers have already interrogated people and collected evidence at the site.

He added that police officers from Central Police Forensic Science Division will join the investigation soon.

According to Jiraporn and Thamolpan, there were no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinkler systems in the resort. Nakrit said the resort has confirmed that all villas are fitted with smoke detectors.

He added that the resort is required by law to take care of all guests who were affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt-Colonel Sompong Chuachoeng, Koh Kood Police Station deputy superintendent, said the investigators will seek the Central Police Forensic Science Division's help in concluding the cause of the fire.

Published : March 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

