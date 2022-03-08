Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

The news of the fire went viral on Monday when Ramathibodi Hospital paediatrician Dr Jiraporn Arunakul and former actress Thamolpan Panuchitputtiwong posted dramatic details of the incident on social media.

Pol Colonel Nakrit Jairakrian, Koh Kood Police Station superintendent, said police officers have already interrogated people and collected evidence at the site.

He added that police officers from Central Police Forensic Science Division will join the investigation soon.

According to Jiraporn and Thamolpan, there were no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinkler systems in the resort. Nakrit said the resort has confirmed that all villas are fitted with smoke detectors.

He added that the resort is required by law to take care of all guests who were affected by the incident.