SET Index expected to fall on Friday as war fallout hits US inflation

"Hence, we advise investors to buy stocks that enjoy specific positive sentiment," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• SCC, GPSC, BGRIM, SCGP and EPG will benefit from falling stocks and oil prices.

• TOP, SPRC, BCP and ESSO will benefit from the rising gross refining margin price.

• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.