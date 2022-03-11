Small farmers choked by surging animal feed prices

Reporters visited key animal feed retailers in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district only to learn that many farmers in the province had been badly affected.
They reckoned the Chaiyaphum situation was just the tip of the iceberg as farmers in other parts of the country were also suffering from rising prices.
Many animal feed retailers have been affected because most of their customers have disappeared, and those who do buy animal feed, do so in small amounts.
The retailers said the Russia-Ukraine war has prompted a surge in oil prices making transportation more expensive, which in turn has increased the price of animal feed raw materials like soy meal. This has pushed the price of animal feed to a price that is too high for small farmers to bear, the retailers said.
Natthaya Setthanawejkit, 57, owner of Chaiyaphum Agriculture and Farm shop in Nai Muang subdistrict, said the prices have been increasing since January due to rising oil prices.
She said a bag of animal feed, which would go for 300 baht before is now being sold at between 330 and 400 baht.
Feed for laying hens has also risen to unaffordable levels, she said, adding that she has learned that some 1,000 pig farmers have shut down.
“I don’t stock pig feed anymore because I have almost no customers,” she said, adding that the government should step in.
Another shop owner who identified herself as Noorat said her sales have plummeted after the price of animal feed rose by 30 baht per bag.
She said there are no new livestock farmers and the existing ones are either cutting down on their animals or have stopped the business altogether.
Yutthachai Saengsai, 73, who farms fish in Chaiyaphum, said the price of fish food has risen by 10 baht to 430 baht per bag.
He said he will have to continue bearing the rising cost at least until all his fish has been sold, otherwise, he will not be able to recoup his investment.
Meanwhile, an animal feed manufacturer said on Friday that their production costs have risen, and they have had to increase prices accordingly. He said since December, the global price of corn has risen 14 per cent and wheat 43 per cent. In Thailand, the price of corn has risen from 10.05 baht per kilogram in December to 12.65 baht per kilo this month. The price of imported wheat has risen from 8.91 baht to 12.75 baht per kilo and soybean from 19.50 baht to 22.5 baht per kilogram during the same period.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
