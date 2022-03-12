Chula’s Covid-19 journals help a wide audience, says virologist

In a Facebook post on Saturday, leading virologist Dr Yong Poovrawan said global health authorities and researchers often use these journals for reference, such as in the use of vaccine cocktails and their results on different groups of Covid-19 patients.

“Another 10 journals are being considered for publishing in the Journal of Infectious Disease [JID],” said Yong. “The latest Thai study published on JID is entitled ‘Neutralising Activities against the Omicron Variant after a Heterologous Booster in Healthy Adults Receiving Two Doses of CoronaVac Vaccination’,” he said.

This study is available at https://doi.org/10.1093/infdis/jiac092.