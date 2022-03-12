Chula’s Covid-19 journals help a wide audience, says virologist

In a Facebook post on Saturday, leading virologist Dr Yong Poovrawan said global health authorities and researchers often use these journals for reference, such as in the use of vaccine cocktails and their results on different groups of Covid-19 patients.
“Another 10 journals are being considered for publishing in the Journal of Infectious Disease [JID],” said Yong. “The latest Thai study published on JID is entitled ‘Neutralising Activities against the Omicron Variant after a Heterologous Booster in Healthy Adults Receiving Two Doses of CoronaVac Vaccination’,” he said.
This study is available at https://doi.org/10.1093/infdis/jiac092.
“As the head of the Centre [of Excellence in Clinical Virology], I would like to thank the government and private partners who have provided funding and resources, as well as volunteers who participated in medical research, which has helped us discover better, safer and more efficient ways of handling the Covid-19 pandemic,” Yong said.
“The centre will continue researching Covid-19 as a long-term study on several aspects is still required. We are committed to finding the best cure and ways to live with the virus in the years to come,” he added.
Published : March 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022