Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Chula’s Covid-19 journals help a wide audience, says virologist

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Chula’s Covid-19 journals help a wi...

In the two years since Covid-19 began spreading across the world, more than 20 medical journals from the Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology have been published on the global medical database PubMed.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, leading virologist Dr Yong Poovrawan said global health authorities and researchers often use these journals for reference, such as in the use of vaccine cocktails and their results on different groups of Covid-19 patients.

“Another 10 journals are being considered for publishing in the Journal of Infectious Disease [JID],” said Yong. “The latest Thai study published on JID is entitled ‘Neutralising Activities against the Omicron Variant after a Heterologous Booster in Healthy Adults Receiving Two Doses of CoronaVac Vaccination’,” he said.

This study is available at https://doi.org/10.1093/infdis/jiac092.

“As the head of the Centre [of Excellence in Clinical Virology], I would like to thank the government and private partners who have provided funding and resources, as well as volunteers who participated in medical research, which has helped us discover better, safer and more efficient ways of handling the Covid-19 pandemic,” Yong said.

“The centre will continue researching Covid-19 as a long-term study on several aspects is still required. We are committed to finding the best cure and ways to live with the virus in the years to come,” he added.

Related News

Thailand’s infection rate accelerating as BA.2 overtakes BA.1: virologist Yong

People will continue to need vaccine jabs for long-term high immunity: Dr Yong

Virologist says Covid control measures will keep changing according to situation

Related News

Published : March 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.