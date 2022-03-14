50% of sausages contain unsafe levels of nitrite linked with cancer – Thai FDA

The FDA revealed that 22 out of 44 sausages sampled contained higher-than-permitted levels of nitrite, a preservative that is linked with bowel cancer.

The FDA began testing sausages after the Ramathibodi Poison Centre reported that 14 children had been hospitalised with methemoglobinemia – a blood disorder caused by ingesting nitrite – after eating sausages that had no FDA approval stamp.

The agency has tested sausages in eight provinces: Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Trang, Phayao, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Kanchanaburi.

“We collected samples from 102 brands of sausage and have tested 44 brands so far,” said FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai on Sunday.

“Twenty-two samples contained levels of the food preservative nitrite that exceeded the legal limit of 80 milligrams per kilogram. All were sold without an FDA approval stamp on the packaging and came from factories which are not FDA-registered as food manufacturers,” he said.