Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Medical expert warns of prolonged effects of long Covid among children

A medical teacher at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine on Monday warned parents of possible long-term effects of Covid-19 on children.

Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat wrote on his Facebook wall that a recent research carried out by Sandra Lopez-Leon, a genetic pharmacoepidemiologist, and associates found that some 25.24 per cent of children and youths infected by Covid-19 could later develop long Covid.

The study found that the children and youths who got long Covid could be unstable emotionally and experience tiredness and also have difficulty in sleeping.

Compared to children not exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus, the children who have been infected could have 2.69 times higher breathing distress.

Thira added that a recent study by the University of Malaya led by Prof Dr Moy Foong Ming found that women had a 58 per cent higher chance than men of suffering from long Covid.

The research studied 732 people who were infected by Covid-19.

Thira said Moy’s study also found that the people with moderate and severe symptoms could have a 3.6 times higher chance of getting long Covid compared to those with mild symptoms.

To avoid long Covid, Thira advised parents and Thais to strictly observe measures for protecting themselves and their children from catching the SARs-CoV-2 virus. They advised everyone to always wear face mask, maintain social distance, meet people only when necessary, and minimise time spent in the company of others.

Those who feel ill should inform close persons and should stop going to school or work, Thira added.

Related News

Published : March 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Naysayers, rumours, fake news have made Covid-19 battle tough: virologist

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Thailand records 22,130 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Monday

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Thailand records 23,584 Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths on Sunday

Published : Mar 13, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.