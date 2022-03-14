Medical expert warns of prolonged effects of long Covid among children

The study found that the children and youths who got long Covid could be unstable emotionally and experience tiredness and also have difficulty in sleeping.

Compared to children not exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus, the children who have been infected could have 2.69 times higher breathing distress.

Thira added that a recent study by the University of Malaya led by Prof Dr Moy Foong Ming found that women had a 58 per cent higher chance than men of suffering from long Covid.

The research studied 732 people who were infected by Covid-19.

Thira said Moy’s study also found that the people with moderate and severe symptoms could have a 3.6 times higher chance of getting long Covid compared to those with mild symptoms.

To avoid long Covid, Thira advised parents and Thais to strictly observe measures for protecting themselves and their children from catching the SARs-CoV-2 virus. They advised everyone to always wear face mask, maintain social distance, meet people only when necessary, and minimise time spent in the company of others.

Those who feel ill should inform close persons and should stop going to school or work, Thira added.