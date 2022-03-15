Get your 3rd shot, urges lecturer citing surge in Covid-19 deaths

He was comparing figures reported by the Public Health Ministry against global figures published on worldometers.info.

Thira pointed out that Thailand logged 66 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, which was the 18th highest in the world.

He said worldometers.info showed that Covid-related deaths in Thailand had risen 38 per cent compared to 8 per cent in Asia and 17 per cent globally.

Judging by these figures, Thira said, Thais need to get their booster shot as soon as possible and strictly comply with safety measures by wearing a face mask and staying away from other people.

As of Monday, worldwide figures show that 459.22 million have contracted Covid-19 and the virus has claimed 6 million lives.