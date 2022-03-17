Thailand, Brazil embark on agricultural cooperation

“The cooperation will focus on exchanging of academic knowledge, research, training and seminars in agriculture as well as the transfer of agricultural technology in a tangible manner from now until 2030,” said Chalermchai. “It is expected to benefit the agricultural sectors of both countries and improve the bilateral relationship between Thailand and Brazil.”

Chalermchai went on that this MOU is the first official agricultural cooperation since Thailand and Brazil established a diplomatic relationship in 1959. “Although Thailand and Brazil are far away from each other, we both share the same tropical climate and geographical characters. Therefore, the know-how in agriculture of both countries is similar and can be adapted to each other,” he added.