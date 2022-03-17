Tue, March 22, 2022

No impact on Thailand’s security from Russia-Ukraine war, NSC chief assures

The secretary-general of the National Security Council on Thursday said the Russia-Ukraine war has so far had no security impact on Thailand.

NSC secretary-general General Supoj Malaniyom said the council has prepared measures to preserve national security and protect Russian and Ukrainian peoples who have been stranded in the Kingdom after the war erupted.

He said there is no security threat that needs to be closely monitored because of the war and he believed the situation in Ukraine was getting better with both sides participating in more talks.

“We hope the conflict will end soon,” Supoj said.

He dismissed fears of the stranded Russians and Ukrainians committing violence in Thailand.

He added that the Tourism and Sports Ministry is taking care of the stranded tourists and the Thai government has been cooperating with the embassies of the two countries so their people would not commit violent incidents or crimes in Thailand.

Supoj said the Russian invasion has led to international economic sanctions that has wide repercussions around the world and Thailand cannot avoid the economic impact.

He said a subcommittee in charge of international political conflicts has been monitoring the Russian-Ukrainian conflicts from the start and the panel has regularly briefed the prime minister on the situation, and the government in turn has been taking steps to mitigate the fallout on the Thai people and businesses.

Published : March 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

