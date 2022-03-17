Ukraine stands ready for negotiation to end war: Former Zelenskiy Spokesperson

Iuliia Mendel, the former spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for the problem-fixing peace talks during an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

"We have different scenarios that are being developed right now. The worst scenario is if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weaponry, that can actually attack not only Ukraine but also many countries that are nearby Ukraine. We hope for the best. We see that the Ukrainian army is very strong. Nobody from the west expected that our army would be defending for such a long time, having so many victories. We hope that we will find the way that two presidents negotiate, and we can finish it this spring," she said.