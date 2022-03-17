Ukraine stands ready for negotiation to end war: Former Zelenskiy Spokesperson

Iuliia Mendel, the former spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for the problem-fixing peace talks during an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).
"We have different scenarios that are being developed right now. The worst scenario is if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weaponry, that can actually attack not only Ukraine but also many countries that are nearby Ukraine. We hope for the best. We see that the Ukrainian army is very strong. Nobody from the west expected that our army would be defending for such a long time, having so many victories. We hope that we will find the way that two presidents negotiate, and we can finish it this spring," she said.
"We hope that all the pressure that Russia has right now, and those defeats that they see on the ground with Ukraine will make Russia sit down at the table of negotiations and that we can finish it in a month or two," she added.
Iuliia also noted that Ukraine is resolute to defend its sovereignty but is still open to dialogues to address the issue.
"When Ukraine is saying that Ukraine is ready to negotiate, it's not just a superficial saying. It means that Ukraine has what to put on the table of negotiations. It means we have logic in our actions. It means that we are open to different types of solutions. This is very important to tell the world. We cannot give up our people and we cannot give up our territories. But there are so many questions to find the solution, too. Compromises are always very difficult for politicians. But again, negotiations are the only way to finish this war," she said.
Published : March 17, 2022
