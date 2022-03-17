Chadchart remains the favourite to win Bangkok governor election: survey

The survey found that 25.2 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for Suchatvee. The percentage dropped by 3.09, compared to the previous survey.

The ratings of other hopefuls, according to the survey, were:

– Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the Move Forward Party, 11.6 per cent (up 3.03 per cent from the previous poll)

– Aswin Kwanmuang, incumbent governor, 5.4 per cent (down 0.31 per cent)

– Rosana Tositrakul, an independent candidate, 2.7 per cent (up 0.22 per cent)

– Sakoltee Phattiyakul, an independent candidate, 3.6 per cent. (His name was not in the first survey.)

The survey found that 21.7 per cent of the respondents were still undecided, an increase by 1.41 per cent, and 0.5 per cent of the respondents said they would not exercise their voting right.

When asked to select their favoured candidate in 10 key areas, Chadchart won in six categories and Suchatvee in four.

Chadchart was mostly picked as the best for economic issues, public health, traffic, BMA services, culture, music and sports, and sexual equality, while Suchatvee was picked for education, public safety, flood drainage, and air pollution management.