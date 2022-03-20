Tue, March 22, 2022

Cabinet resolves to prioritise solving public problems, complaints

As many as 101,691 complaints and comments had been submitted to the government in 2021, and 93.44 per cent or 95,024 of them have been resolved, the Prime Minister’s Office recently told the Cabinet. The remaining 6,667 issues are still under consideration, it said.

In response, the Cabinet resolved to boost the efficiency of grievance management so people have better access to services and are given solutions as soon as possible.

The government agencies, state enterprises and local government organisations to receive the most complaints are:

Government agencies

• Finance Ministry (8,017)

• Royal Thai Police (4,901)

• Public Health Ministry (4,812)

• Labour Ministry (4,655)

• Transport Ministry (1,258)

State enterprises

• Government Savings Bank (566)

• Provincial Electricity Authority (457)

• Provincial Waterworks Authority (425)

• Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (416)

• National Telecom (407)

Local government organisations

• Bangkok (7,301)

• Nonthaburi (1,403)

• Samut Prakan (1,216)

• Pathum Thani (1,044)

• Chonburi (939)

Meanwhile, the top 10 complaints and comments are as follows:

• Medical treatment, such as Covid-19 prevention measures, Covid-19 vaccine allocation and venues for Covid-19 patients (19,631)

• Comments on government's policy and projects, such as regulation, eligibility, registration and payment under relief measures (7,404)

• Cost of living, such as regulations under Rao Chana, Mor33 Rao Rak Kan and Covid-19 relief measures (5,512)

• Noise pollution from entertainment venues, restaurants and residences, as well as drinking and motorcycle racing (4,533)

• Issues with telephone services, Line accounts and Covid-19 related call centres (3,567)

• Electricity, such as power outages and electricity service expansion (3,488)

• Politics such as anti-government protests and constitutional amendments (2,785)

• Complaints related to water flow, quality as well as water subsidy measures amid Covid-19 crisis (2,714)

• Gambling, such as tip-offs on gambling dens (2,447)

• Roads such as construction and repair of asphalt and concrete roads

