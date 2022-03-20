Cabinet resolves to prioritise solving public problems, complaints

Meanwhile, the top 10 complaints and comments are as follows:

• Medical treatment, such as Covid-19 prevention measures, Covid-19 vaccine allocation and venues for Covid-19 patients (19,631)

• Comments on government's policy and projects, such as regulation, eligibility, registration and payment under relief measures (7,404)

• Cost of living, such as regulations under Rao Chana, Mor33 Rao Rak Kan and Covid-19 relief measures (5,512)

• Noise pollution from entertainment venues, restaurants and residences, as well as drinking and motorcycle racing (4,533)

• Issues with telephone services, Line accounts and Covid-19 related call centres (3,567)

• Electricity, such as power outages and electricity service expansion (3,488)

• Politics such as anti-government protests and constitutional amendments (2,785)

• Complaints related to water flow, quality as well as water subsidy measures amid Covid-19 crisis (2,714)

• Gambling, such as tip-offs on gambling dens (2,447)

• Roads such as construction and repair of asphalt and concrete roads