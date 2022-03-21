Rooty uprooted: Thais feast on waffles in fond farewell to iconic A&W

The iconic root beer-and-waffle brand, which has been part of Thai’s lives for two generations, bid a fond farewell to its army of loyal followers with a message on its Facebook page.

“Thanks all customers for your continued support and years of good memories at A&W. Rooty [the company’s mascot] will always think about you. It’s been a pleasure,” the post on Sunday said.

Over 1,000 netizens quickly replied with comments lamenting the company’s closure of business in Thailand. Meanwhile customers who visited 26 A&W branches on Sunday grabbed the chance to take one last photo of themselves posing with the Rooty mascot displayed in front of the restaurants.