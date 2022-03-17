Fri, March 25, 2022

How people react to A&W leaving Thailand

As soon as American fast-food chain A&W announced it was leaving Thailand, people began flocking to the outlets for the signature waffles and root beer floats. Here some Bangkokians share their thoughts about the restaurant that introduced them to root beer not being around anymore.

Published : March 17, 2022

