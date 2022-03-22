Thailand due to be hit by dangerous Dengue-2 outbreak at Songkran

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said three people have already died from the mosquito-borne virus in the first three months of this year, compared to six fatalities in the whole of last year.

Dengue fever outbreaks usually occur about once every two years, so Thailand is due to be hit by a wave of the virus this year.

“We have not suffered a full-scale outbreak of dengue fever for two years, which means Thais are now at their lowest immunity against the disease,” explained DDC director-general Dr Opas Kankawinpong.

The DDC said cases of dengue fever would rise after the Songkran festival in April, driven by dengue type-2, a dangerous variant that causes severe symptoms and a high mortality rate.