BMA issues guidelines for May 22 Bangkok governor, council elections

According to Khajit’s statement, governor candidates can register for the race between March 31 and April 4 from 8.30am to 4.30pm at City Hall.

The second statement specified that for the gubernatorial election, all of Bangkok will be considered as one constituency, while city councillors will contest for votes in the district they have registered. Bangkok is divided into 50 districts.

Each governor candidate is required to pay 50,000 baht for registration, while council candidates must pay 10,000 baht each.