Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

BMA issues guidelines for May 22 Bangkok governor, council elections

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday issued two statements detailing procedures for the upcoming gubernatorial and city council elections.

The statements were issued by city clerk Khajit Chatwanit in his capacity as Bangkok election director and as a formality after the Election Commission set the election date as May 22.

According to Khajit’s statement, governor candidates can register for the race between March 31 and April 4 from 8.30am to 4.30pm at City Hall.

The second statement specified that for the gubernatorial election, all of Bangkok will be considered as one constituency, while city councillors will contest for votes in the district they have registered. Bangkok is divided into 50 districts.

Each governor candidate is required to pay 50,000 baht for registration, while council candidates must pay 10,000 baht each.

Related News

Published : March 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

EC chief formally launches Bangkok, Pattaya election process

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.