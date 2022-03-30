Bangkok governor and council candidates can register from tomorrow

Chalermpol Chotinuchit, deputy permanent secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, held the press conference at the Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district regarding preparations for the elections.

Chalermpol said that the BMA will accept registrations for both governor and council candidates from March 31 to April 4 from 8.30am to 4.30pm, including on holidays. He said the preparation is 100 per cent ready. The BMA has set criteria for putting up signs at various places, including district offices, schools and organisations under the BMA. Each candidate could put one sign per place and they must ask prior permission from organisation leaders or representatives of that place.

He added that candidates could not put a sign on the road surface, intersections, on overpasses for both people and cars, iron fences and barriers beside roads, traffic signs and lights, government announcement signs, fences or walls of government buildings, trees and electricity posts at intersection strips.

He said candidates should study the information and regulations strictly as the district could warn them and take the sign away if they do not follow the warning.