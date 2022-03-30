Bangkok governor and council candidates can register from tomorrow

Former Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang last week resigned from the position after five years, five months, and five days in office.
Chalermpol Chotinuchit, deputy permanent secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, held the press conference at the Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district regarding preparations for the elections.
Chalermpol said that the BMA will accept registrations for both governor and council candidates from March 31 to April 4 from 8.30am to 4.30pm, including on holidays. He said the preparation is 100 per cent ready. The BMA has set criteria for putting up signs at various places, including district offices, schools and organisations under the BMA. Each candidate could put one sign per place and they must ask prior permission from organisation leaders or representatives of that place.
He added that candidates could not put a sign on the road surface, intersections, on overpasses for both people and cars, iron fences and barriers beside roads, traffic signs and lights, government announcement signs, fences or walls of government buildings, trees and electricity posts at intersection strips.
He said candidates should study the information and regulations strictly as the district could warn them and take the sign away if they do not follow the warning.
According to data on March 22, Bangkok’s population was 5,523,676 people, but only 4,374,131 of them have the right to vote; 1,996,104 of them are male and 2,378,027 are female. There are around 600,000 to 700,000 first-time voters, while there will be 6,862 electoral units.
Chalermpol added that the BMA allows only the candidate and one follower to enter the registration area in keeping with the public health safety standards and Covid-19 prevention measures.
Published : March 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
