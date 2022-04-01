Songkran announcement: What’s allowed and what’s banned in Thailand

The Centre for Covid-19 Administration Situation (CCSA) announcement was signed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday. It added that people in at-risk groups – especially elders and those with chronic health problems – should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 including a booster shot to prevent infection during family reunions.

The CCSA also allowed Songkran activities to go ahead at areas designated by provincial public health offices. Activities permitted include pouring water on Buddha images and elders, cultural performances, music shows and processions.