107 people cross over as Thai-Malaysia border reopens in Songkhla

The other border checkpoint to be opened in the South on Friday was Wang Prachan in Satun province. These checkpoints were opened as part of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) pilot project that allows foreigners to enter via land through the Thailand Pass system.

Surin said the 107 to cross via Sadao were Thai and Malaysian businesspeople who had registered on the Thailand Pass website.

This checkpoint has been closed to foreigners for the past two years, allowing only a handful of Thais to cross over from Malaysia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The arrival of the first group coincided with Malaysia’s announcement of Covid as endemic disease on April 1.