Most Thais want to get rich quick, urge govt to control lottery prices

When asked if they love buying lotteries, 61.78 per cent said “Yes”, 6.96 per cent said “No”, while the rest did not care either way.

As many as 66.08 per cent said they do not believe the government will be able to stop lottery prices from rising beyond the 80-baht face value, 12.88 per cent believe the government can control the price, while 21.04 said they were not certain.

The survey also learned that 52.05 per cent of the respondents bought the government lottery, 31.44 per cent bought the underground lottery, 11.61 per cent bought the lottery online, while 2.9 per cent bought other lotteries.

When asked how often they bought lotteries, 28.49 per cent said they bought tickets every two weeks for biweekly draws, 25.46 per cent bought lotteries occasionally, while 23.87 per cent said they bought lotteries for nearly every draw.