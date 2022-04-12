Pareena's successor 'in my heart', says PPRP leader

When asked who might run for the seat, Prawit, who is also deputy PM, pointed to his heart and said “in my heart”.
Pareena was banned from politics for life after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions found her guilty of violating political ethics and conflict of interest by possessing state-owned land.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who is an adviser to the PPRP leader, said the party has discussed the choice of candidates to try and retain the party’s House seat in Ratchaburi’s Constituency 3, but no final decision has been made.
Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, a deputy PPRP leader, said the party has discussed names but nothing has been decided yet because the party needs to consult Pareena first.
Chaiwut said Pareena could provide useful advice to her successor, adding that the party will seriously discuss the issue once the by-election date is officially set.
Published : April 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
