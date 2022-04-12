Pareena's successor 'in my heart', says PPRP leader

Pareena was banned from politics for life after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions found her guilty of violating political ethics and conflict of interest by possessing state-owned land.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who is an adviser to the PPRP leader, said the party has discussed the choice of candidates to try and retain the party’s House seat in Ratchaburi’s Constituency 3, but no final decision has been made.