Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Pareena's successor 'in my heart', says PPRP leader

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwan indicated on Tuesday that his party has plenty of choices when it comes to filling the House seat left empty by former PPRP MP Pareena Kraikupt.

When asked who might run for the seat, Prawit, who is also deputy PM, pointed to his heart and said “in my heart”.

Pareena was banned from politics for life after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions found her guilty of violating political ethics and conflict of interest by possessing state-owned land.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who is an adviser to the PPRP leader, said the party has discussed the choice of candidates to try and retain the party’s House seat in Ratchaburi’s Constituency 3, but no final decision has been made. Pareena's successor 'in my heart', says PPRP leader

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, a deputy PPRP leader, said the party has discussed names but nothing has been decided yet because the party needs to consult Pareena first.

Pareena's successor 'in my heart', says PPRP leader Chaiwut said Pareena could provide useful advice to her successor, adding that the party will seriously discuss the issue once the by-election date is officially set.

80 more MPs under NACC radar for illegal land ownership after Pareena

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Race for Pareena’s House seat expected in mid-May

Published : Apr 08, 2022

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.