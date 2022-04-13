Wed, April 27, 2022

Songkran water splashing ban violators face jail, fine, police warn

The Royal Thai Police one Wednesday warned Songkran revellers not to violate the ban on water splashing as they could be prosecuted under the Disease Control Act.

Police spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyot Thepchamnong said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had issued the order banning water splashing and allowed only traditional celebrations under Covid Free Setting measures.

Under Covid Free Setting measures, water splashing, drinking and selling alcohol are banned, and people who enter celebration venues must have been fully vaccinated and they must pass through checkpoints, Yingyot said.

It was reported that both Thais and foreigners had engaged in water splashing in a soi on Patong Beach in Phuket province on Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

Yingyot said those who violated the ban would be subject to a penalty of a maximum THB20,000 fine under Section 51 of the Disease Control Act of BE 2558 (2015).

Songkran water splashing ban violators face jail, fine, police warn The spokesman said the violators could also be subject to a maximum jail term of two years and a maximum fine of THB40,000, or both, under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations BE 2548 (2005).

Published : April 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

