Remain cautious about Covid-19, PM advises public, business operators

The Covid Free Setting requires that participants show proof of vaccinations, scan their body temperature before entering venues or zones and always wear a face mask.

The spokesman quoted Prayut as reminding everyone that only the traditional sprinkling of a little water on the hands and head is allowed in areas approved by the authorities.

But hardcore water splashing, water gun fights, foam partying, wet powder smearing and drinking or selling of alcohol are all banned, Thanakorn made clear.