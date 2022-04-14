Remain cautious about Covid-19, PM advises public, business operators

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister wanted organisers of Songkran celebrations to strictly comply with Covid Free Setting measures to contain the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The Covid Free Setting requires that participants show proof of vaccinations, scan their body temperature before entering venues or zones and always wear a face mask.
The spokesman quoted Prayut as reminding everyone that only the traditional sprinkling of a little water on the hands and head is allowed in areas approved by the authorities.
But hardcore water splashing, water gun fights, foam partying, wet powder smearing and drinking or selling of alcohol are all banned, Thanakorn made clear.
It has been reported that several tourist destinations, including Bangkok’s Khaosan Road and Phuket’s Patong Beach, saw Songkran revellers violate the water splashing ban.
Thanakorn quoted Prayut as also saying that water splashing and other Songkran activities are not allowed on roads and in public areas which have not been given permission to hold such activities.
Prayut instructed local administrations to monitor and ensure that business operators and organisers of Songkran celebrations strictly comply with orders from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration so that the number of new infections after the Songkran holidays is “not too high”.
On Thursday, the Public Health Ministry reported that Thailand logged 24,134 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 115 deaths during the previous 24 hours.
Published : April 14, 2022
