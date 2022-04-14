Songkran event organisers urged to hand out water-resistant face masks

The network’s public policy manager, Wisanu Srithawong, said revellers would face difficulty breathing if their face masks were soaked.

He also pointed out that some tourists had not dispersed from Khaosan Road even after 11pm on Wednesday while 70 per cent of them failed to wear face masks.

“Hence, we advise event organisers to hand out water-resistant face masks to participants as the situation is currently going out of control,” he said.

“Meanwhile, businesses, tour guides and hotel operators should create awareness among tourists on the issue.”