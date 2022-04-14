Songkran event organisers urged to hand out water-resistant face masks

The call came after some Songkran revellers violated the water splashing ban on Bangkok’s Khaosan Road on Wednesday, triggering concerns that it could lead to an increase in Covid-19 infections. Violations were also reported in Phuket and Chiang Mai.
According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, water splashing, powder smearing and foam parties are prohibited in public areas this Songkran.
The network’s public policy manager, Wisanu Srithawong, said revellers would face difficulty breathing if their face masks were soaked.
He also pointed out that some tourists had not dispersed from Khaosan Road even after 11pm on Wednesday while 70 per cent of them failed to wear face masks.
“Hence, we advise event organisers to hand out water-resistant face masks to participants as the situation is currently going out of control,” he said.
“Meanwhile, businesses, tour guides and hotel operators should create awareness among tourists on the issue.”
Wisanu urged people to focus on carrying out traditional activities – such as pouring water on Buddha statues, visiting relatives and taking a short trip – rather than entertainment activities.
“If society focuses on tradition and culture, they will become valuable and meaningful,” he added.
Published : April 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022