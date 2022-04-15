Wed, April 27, 2022

Police vow fair probe of sex harassment claim against Prinn

Police have vowed there will be no bias in their investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Prinn Panitchpakdi, who resigned as Democrat Party deputy leader on Thursday.

The issue came to light on Wednesday after lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd revealed an 18-year-old female intern had sought his help after allegedly being sexually harassed by a deputy party leader. Sittha said the alleged harassment occurred at a rooftop restaurant on Soi Sukhumvit 11 in Bangkok on Monday. About 10 other women had made similar accusations, the high-profile lawyer added.

Prinn denies the allegation but said he had resigned from the Democrat Party to fight the case and clear his name.

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Piwpan said on Thursday that the allegation would be investigated fairly.

Trairong said investigating officers at Lumpini Police Station are currently collecting evidence and were studying security camera footage.

He also confirmed that a complaint of sexual harassment had been made, adding that the court could issue an arrest warrant, or the accused could surrender to the police voluntarily.

"I would like to confirm that there will be no discrimination against the accused despite his position," Trairong said.

He added that other alleged victims could seek legal advice at their local police stations.

Prinn is the son of former deputy prime minister and World Trade Organisation chief Supachai Panitchpakdi. He began his career in politics in 2019 as the head of the Democrat's economic team.

He also served as adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, secretary of the House intellectual property subcommittee, and adviser to the chairman of the House commerce and intellectual property commission.

Prinn is considered an economics guru for the Democrats and the author of several agribusiness policies in 2020.

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

