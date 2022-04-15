Police vow fair probe of sex harassment claim against Prinn

Prinn denies the allegation but said he had resigned from the Democrat Party to fight the case and clear his name.

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Piwpan said on Thursday that the allegation would be investigated fairly.

Trairong said investigating officers at Lumpini Police Station are currently collecting evidence and were studying security camera footage.

He also confirmed that a complaint of sexual harassment had been made, adding that the court could issue an arrest warrant, or the accused could surrender to the police voluntarily.

"I would like to confirm that there will be no discrimination against the accused despite his position," Trairong said.

He added that other alleged victims could seek legal advice at their local police stations.