Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Milli performance pushes mango sticky rice towards Unesco listing

Inspired by Thai rapper Danupha "Milli" Khanatheerakul's mouth-watering performance, the Department of Cultural Promotion says it will push for mango sticky rice to be listed as Unesco intangible cultural heritage.

Mango sticky rice shot to global fame after Milli ended her set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on Sunday by eating the traditional Thai dessert.

Commanding the stage in a skimpy red outfit, Milli took a break from her twerk-heavy dance routine to grab a bowl and take a mouthful.

Department director-general Chai Nakhonchai said Milli's “soft-power” move will spur new interest in Thai culture among her fans worldwide, just as K-pop series had attracted Thais to South Korea.

He added that the same thing had happened previously when Thai K-pop star Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban said she missed the meatballs in Buriram, her hometown.

Milli performance pushes mango sticky rice towards Unesco listing

"The department is collecting information about mango sticky rice in preparation for the Unesco proposal," Chai said.

He added that the dessert is also part of the "Thai Dishcovery: New Thai Dish for New Gen" project in which up-and-coming chefs reinvent classic Thai dishes for the new generation.

Milli, 19, is the first Thai solo artist to perform at Coachella, following in the footsteps of Lisa, who became the first Thai to perform at the festival, with her group Blackpink in 2019.

Milli launched her music career in 2019 at the age of 16, when she joined the second season of Workpoint TV’s "The Rapper".

Milli performance pushes mango sticky rice towards Unesco listing

A talented rapper in both Thai and English, Milli also dances and composes her own songs.

Her performance at Coachella was a big hit with music fans around the world, with the hashtag #MILLILiveatCoachella top-trending on Twitter.

Milli’s performance and the rest of Coachella can be viewed on the festival’s official YouTube site, www.youtube.com/COACHELLA.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.