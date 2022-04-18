Milli performance pushes mango sticky rice towards Unesco listing

Commanding the stage in a skimpy red outfit, Milli took a break from her twerk-heavy dance routine to grab a bowl and take a mouthful.

Department director-general Chai Nakhonchai said Milli's “soft-power” move will spur new interest in Thai culture among her fans worldwide, just as K-pop series had attracted Thais to South Korea.

He added that the same thing had happened previously when Thai K-pop star Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban said she missed the meatballs in Buriram, her hometown.

"The department is collecting information about mango sticky rice in preparation for the Unesco proposal," Chai said.

He added that the dessert is also part of the "Thai Dishcovery: New Thai Dish for New Gen" project in which up-and-coming chefs reinvent classic Thai dishes for the new generation.