Wed, April 27, 2022

BMA allows governor candidates to deliver campaign speeches at 15 venues

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has allowed its governor candidates to carry out campaign speeches in 15 designated areas across the city.

The fifteen are:

  1. Lan Khon Mueang, Phra Nakhon district
  2. Chatuchak Park
  3. Queen Sirikit Park, Chatuchak district
  4. Wachirabenchathat Park (State Railway Public Park), Chatuchak
  5. Lumphini Park, Pathum Wan
  6. Benchasiri Park, Khlong Toei
  7. King Taksin Monument, Thonburi
  8. Rama VIII Park, Bang Phlat
  9. Rama IX Youth Centre, Rat Burana
  10. Ramindra Sport Stadium, Bang Khen
  11. Seri Thai Garden, Bueng Kum
  12. Phra Nakhon Park, Lat Krabang
  13. Health Garden, Prawet district
  14. Chaloem Phrakiat Sport Training Centre, Thung Khru
  15. The park in front of The Mall Bangkae.

Candidates who would like to use these venues must request permission from BMA permanent secretary Khachit Chatchawanit at least three days in advance. They must also provide strict Covid-19 prevention measures to be used at gatherings.

Khachit said on Wednesday that the BMA is allowing its governor candidates to conduct speeches in designated areas so election campaigning will be “in good order and fair”.

