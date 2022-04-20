BMA allows governor candidates to deliver campaign speeches at 15 venues

The fifteen are:
Candidates who would like to use these venues must request permission from BMA permanent secretary Khachit Chatchawanit at least three days in advance. They must also provide strict Covid-19 prevention measures to be used at gatherings.
Khachit said on Wednesday that the BMA is allowing its governor candidates to conduct speeches in designated areas so election campaigning will be “in good order and fair”.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022