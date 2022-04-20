Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart the most talked about Bangkok governor candidate: survey

Bangkok governor hopeful Chadchart Sittipunt is the most talked about gubernatorial candidate on social media, a study by a digital media agency found.

The so-called Social Listening study carried out by Real Smart Co Ltd found that up to 56.23 per cent of posts about the May 22 Bangkok governor election talked about Chadchart, an independent candidate.

Move Forward Party’s candidate, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, came second, mentioned in 17.64 per cent of the posts, while ex-Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang came third, mentioned in 13.89 per cent.

Ukrit Tungsuebkul, the CEO of Real Smart, said the Social Listening study was carried out from February 1 to April 7 by collecting data from several platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, websites, Pantip webboard, TikTok, Blockdit, and other webboards.

The study found that there were 1,297,072 mentions of the May 22 Bangkok governor election and most posts and comments talked about the policies of the candidates. The talks were positive, negative and general.

The study was carried out under the topic “Top 10 Bangkok governor candidates who are most talked about”, Ukrit said.

The 1.2 million mentions were made mostly on Twitter (55.11 per cent), followed by Facebook (40.16 per cent), websites (3.86 per cent), YouTube (0.44 per cent), Instagram (0.18 per cent), Pantip webboard (0.08 per cent), Blockdit (0.07 per cent) and TikTok (0.07 per cent).

Chadchart the most talked about Bangkok governor candidate: survey The study found the top 10 Bangkok governor candidates with the most mentions were:

• Chadchart Sittipunt, mentioned 729,388 times (56.23 per cent)

• Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, 228,808 (17.64 per cent)

• Aswin Kwanmuang, 180,163 (13.89 per cent)

• Suchatvee Suwansawat, 46,560 (3.59 per cent)

• Rosana Tositrakul, 43,292 (3.34 per cent)

• Sakoltee Phattiyakul, 32,533 (2.51 per cent)

• Sita Dhivari, 27,845 (2.15 per cent)

• Thanet Wongsa, 1,603 (0.12 per cent)

• Supachai Tantikhom, 1,057 (0.08 per cent)

• Weerachai Laoruangwatana, 939 (0.07 per cent)

Ukrit said 213,005 mentions about Chadchart were positive, and 26,363 were negative and the rest were neutral.

He said 228,808 mentions of Wiroj were positive, 26,637 negative and 177,081 neutral.

Aswin got 22,001 positive mentions, 5,552 negative mentions and 152,610 neutral ones.

Ukrit said Social Listening was a tool for digital marketing to gauge the sentiment of social networkers.

BMA allows governor candidates to deliver campaign speeches at 15 venues

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Two Bangkok candidates back LiDAR tech to solve structural, design problems

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Suchatvee’s bid for Bangkok governorship ‘hit by Prinn sex cases’

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.