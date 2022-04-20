Chadchart the most talked about Bangkok governor candidate: survey

Move Forward Party’s candidate, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, came second, mentioned in 17.64 per cent of the posts, while ex-Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang came third, mentioned in 13.89 per cent.

Ukrit Tungsuebkul, the CEO of Real Smart, said the Social Listening study was carried out from February 1 to April 7 by collecting data from several platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, websites, Pantip webboard, TikTok, Blockdit, and other webboards.

The study found that there were 1,297,072 mentions of the May 22 Bangkok governor election and most posts and comments talked about the policies of the candidates. The talks were positive, negative and general.