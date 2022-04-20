Chadchart the most talked about Bangkok governor candidate: survey

The so-called Social Listening study carried out by Real Smart Co Ltd found that up to 56.23 per cent of posts about the May 22 Bangkok governor election talked about Chadchart, an independent candidate.
Move Forward Party’s candidate, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, came second, mentioned in 17.64 per cent of the posts, while ex-Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang came third, mentioned in 13.89 per cent.
Ukrit Tungsuebkul, the CEO of Real Smart, said the Social Listening study was carried out from February 1 to April 7 by collecting data from several platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, websites, Pantip webboard, TikTok, Blockdit, and other webboards.
The study found that there were 1,297,072 mentions of the May 22 Bangkok governor election and most posts and comments talked about the policies of the candidates. The talks were positive, negative and general.
The study was carried out under the topic “Top 10 Bangkok governor candidates who are most talked about”, Ukrit said.
The 1.2 million mentions were made mostly on Twitter (55.11 per cent), followed by Facebook (40.16 per cent), websites (3.86 per cent), YouTube (0.44 per cent), Instagram (0.18 per cent), Pantip webboard (0.08 per cent), Blockdit (0.07 per cent) and TikTok (0.07 per cent).
The study found the top 10 Bangkok governor candidates with the most mentions were:
• Chadchart Sittipunt, mentioned 729,388 times (56.23 per cent)
• Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, 228,808 (17.64 per cent)
• Aswin Kwanmuang, 180,163 (13.89 per cent)
• Suchatvee Suwansawat, 46,560 (3.59 per cent)
• Rosana Tositrakul, 43,292 (3.34 per cent)
• Sakoltee Phattiyakul, 32,533 (2.51 per cent)
• Sita Dhivari, 27,845 (2.15 per cent)
• Thanet Wongsa, 1,603 (0.12 per cent)
• Supachai Tantikhom, 1,057 (0.08 per cent)
• Weerachai Laoruangwatana, 939 (0.07 per cent)
Ukrit said 213,005 mentions about Chadchart were positive, and 26,363 were negative and the rest were neutral.
He said 228,808 mentions of Wiroj were positive, 26,637 negative and 177,081 neutral.
Aswin got 22,001 positive mentions, 5,552 negative mentions and 152,610 neutral ones.
Ukrit said Social Listening was a tool for digital marketing to gauge the sentiment of social networkers.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
