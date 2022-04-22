Thailand gets 200,000 doses of India-made Covovax under Quad pact

This is the second consignment of vaccines India has provided under the Quad partnership after delivering its first one to Cambodia on April 12.

The vaccines have been supplied in line with Indian PM Narendra Modi’s promise to donate 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi made the commitment at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington on September 24, 2021.

The vaccine partnership was announced by the Quad leaders at their first summit on March 12, 2021, to leverage collective strength to ensure equitable access to safe and effective vaccines.