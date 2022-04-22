Education Ministry allows onsite classes in new school year

But the ministry said it would continue its campaign to encourage parents to get their children from kindergarten to vocational schools vaccinated against Covid.

The ministry has said that the new school year will start on May 17 and there would be no postponement.

The ministry said schools must provide online teaching to students, who cannot go to schools because they are in vulnerable groups. But if the vulnerable students have no gadgets for studying online, their schools must provide on-hand teaching, meaning the teachers must assign books and homework for the students to study on their own at home.