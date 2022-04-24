Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Thaksin’s daughter vows to help grassroots if Pheu Thai wins election

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thaksin’s daughter vows to help gra...

The youngest daughter of ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday vowed to help grassroots voters if they secure a landslide election victory for Pheu Thai.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who heads the so-called “Pheu Thai Family and is the party’s public participation and innovation adviser, made the plea during the party’s general assembly.

The Pheu Thai caucus started at 10.30am on the seventh floor of party headquarters in Bangkok. In attendance were core members including party leader Cholnan Srikaew, Chaturon Chaisang and Chaikasem Nitisiri.

Paetongtarn told the meeting that Pheu Thai was now prepared if the government decided to call a snap election.

“The day the government dissolves the House, we will be ready. We are confident we can transform Thailand from a debt-ridden, miserable place with no future into a country where people can prosper easily. It will become a country of opportunity and hope,” Paetongtarn said.

If Pheu Thai gets the chance to run the country for eight years like the Prayut government, Thais will not be fleeing the country as they are now, she said.

“Instead, Thais abroad will want to return to help create happiness, prosperity and development for the country,” she said.

Pheu Thai will reverse the “brain drain” if it wins a landslide election victory and forms the next government, she added.

It would also implement five policies to help the people.

The first policy is to distribute administrative power more widely and promote public participation in national policymaking.

The second is to promote “soft-power” initiatives to showcase Thai potential and boost incomes.

The third is to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help farmers increase their income.

The fourth is to create a digital government platform to accelerate digital transformation for state agencies and the private sector.

Finally, the party will prepare Thais for the metaverse era by supporting the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), developing children’s digital skills, and pushing augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Pheu Thai team discusses economic recovery, investment, EVs with Chinese diplomats

Published : Apr 21, 2022

Pheu Thai politicians mark Songkran with Thaksin and Yingluck in Dubai

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Paetongtarn seeks new ‘family members’ as Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Published : April 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.